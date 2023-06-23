Tropical Storm Cindy, Tropical Storm Bret moving west

According to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Cindy and Tropical Storm Bret are pushing west across the Atlantic Ocean, with neither expected to affect Southwest Florida.

As of the NHC’s 8 a.m. advisory, Tropical Storm Cindy is moving west at 15 mph with maximum sustained wind speeds of 45 mph. (New visuals for Cindy are available later than for Bret.)

As of the 8 a.m. advisory, Tropical Storm Bret is still moving west at 18 mph, with maximum sustained wind speeds of 60 mph. It is expected to bring gusty winds and heavy rains to portions of the Windward Islands on Friday.

Tropical Storm Bret is expected to dissipate over the central Caribbean Sea by the weekend, while Tropical Storm Cindy isn’t expected to reach hurricane status.

