Speedway gas station in North Fort Myers closed due to crime scene

A Speedway gas station in North Fort Myers was a crime scene for much of Sunday. As of 5 P.M., it appeared the station remained closed.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene early Sunday at the corner of River Road and North Tamiami Trail.

Crime scene investigators were seen coming and going from store wearing gloves, carrying brown bags as several patrol cars blocked the entrances to the business.

