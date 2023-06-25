Local group works to make Golden Gate Estates a town

A local group, called Save the Estates, has its eye on making Golden Gate Estates a town.

Members said they want to incorporate and on Sunday at the greater Naples Fire Rescue, they explained why to community members; they want to maintain the peace, quiet, low density, low crime, and community integrity within Golden Gate Estates.

This would increase taxes from the unincorporated tax they pay, but they feel it would be worth it for the town to have more control over the area itself.

The group has been holding meetings to spread the word for about 7 months, and now, they are more so focused on getting signatures for the petition to become a town.

Some attendees were for it, and some still aren’t so sure.

“‘Cause we wanted to see what was going on whether they are just trying to make another town for more politicians or they are concerned with this,” said James Siegal, resident of 14 years. “I’m leaning a little more towards its now. “

“I believe that it is the necessary thing to do because there are many people who don’t understand what we have here and don’t understand the uniqueness of it and even some of those people live here,” said Dennis Mosby, resident of 29 years.

The community hopes to have the option to incorporate on the ballot, but they are still in the beginning of this process and trying to spread the word to see if they can get support.