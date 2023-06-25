Tropical Storm Cindy moves west; Bret’s gone

Credit: The Weather Authority

Tropical Storm Cindy is moving toward the northwest near 21 mph, and a northwestward motion with a gradual decrease in forward speed is expected during the next couple of days, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts.

Meteorologists forecast some weakening during the next 48 hours, and Cindy could become a trough of low pressure by Tuesday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center.

Tropical Storm Bret dissipated as of the 5:00 p.m. advisory Saturday.