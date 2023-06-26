Flood advisory issued for portions of Collier County

Flood advisory in Collier County. CREDIT: WINK News

A flood advisory resulting from excessive rainfall has been issued for portions of Collier County until 4:45 p.m. on Monday.

According to the U.S. National Weather Service, heavy rain from thunderstorms may cause minor flooding in low-lying and poor-drainage areas.

Areas that are expected to experience the heavy rain include Golden Gate Estates, Lely Resort, Naples Manor, the west toll gate on Alligator Alley, Golden Gate and Lely.

Click here to view WINK Doppler 3X.

This is a developing situation and WINK News will update this story with more details when it becomes available.