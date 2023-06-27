R.A.D. Corkscrew Winery in Estero expected to open in 2024

R.A.D. Winery & Cidery opened in Estero’s Miromar Outlets nearly two years ago. R.A.D., which stands for Really Awesome Drinks, carries a selection of wines made from grapes grown at owner Allison and Rockie Rick’s Michigan vineyards.

“We always came down here and vacationed in Fort Myers,” Allison Rick said. “We thought, why not have a place down here, so then everyone can enjoy it.’”

The Ricks will be slowly releasing a new set of wines for their new location, R.A.D. Corkscrew Winery, which is expected to open in a year at 20948 Corkscrew Road, 10 miles east of Interstate 75 in Estero.

