Revolver-wielding suspect accused of robbing Little Ceasers in Bonita Springs

Kennedy Beteta mugshot. CREDIT: Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A suspect accused of wielding a revolver and robbing a Little Ceasers pizzeria in Bonita Springs was arrested on Tuesday.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Kennedy Beteta ordered two pizzas shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Monday and pulled out a black revolver while the employee put the order into the register.

Suddenly, Beteta demanded all of the cash inside the register, leaving the scene with about $500.

While patrolling the area on Tuesday, deputies saw a man matching the suspect’s description. Betea was arrested and charged with robbery with a firearm and is booked at the Lee County Jail.