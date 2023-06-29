Man hit with baseball bat, pepper sprayed at North Fort Myers gas station

A Speedway gas station, located at the corner of River Road and North Tamiami Trail, was the scene of a crime on Sunday.

According to the arrest report, the victim didn’t like how the female and male clerk were speaking to another customer and spoke up.

He left the store and returned later after he realized he was missing money. Upon returning, he got into a verbal argument with the clerks. The argument, according to the arrest report, was stemmed by the two clerks asking him to leave the store.

He left, and according to the victim, as he reached the gas pumps, he was pursued by the two clerks. He said the female clerk pepper sprayed him and the male hit him with a baseball hat.