Punta Gorda woman charged with 20 counts connected to animal cruelty

According to Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, a Punta Gorda woman was arrested for animal cruelty.

According to CCSO, Nicole O’Brien, 43, kept 11 animals, including cats and dogs, at All Creatures Safe Haven, a home shelter in Punta Gorda.

The animals were removed from All Creatures Safe Haven in April, causing an investigation.

Some of the animals appeared to be malnourished. One dog was less than half of what he was supposed to weigh.

A Charlotte County home animal rescue is under investigation after an emaciated dog was found in their care. In total, 11 animals were surrendered. (CREDIT: Charlotte County Animal Control)

O’Brien was charged with twelve counts of animal cruelty and eight counts of animal confinement/ abandonment.