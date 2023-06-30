Mambo Sandwich Co. celebrates third anniversary with new food truck

Ozzy Acosta started his food truck business in July 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic raged. Many Americans were staying home, and Florida restaurants only could serve at 50% capacity until September 2020.

Those months helped Acosta jumpstart the Mambo Sandwich Co., where he cooks and manages the food operations, while his wife Suzy Acosta manages the finances and scheduling.

During those days, the schedule featured frequent visits to hospital parking lots and various gated communities, mostly in Lee County.

