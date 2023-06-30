Permitless gun carry law goes into effect Saturday

A big change for gun legislature goes into effect tomorrow. Gun owners will no longer need a conceal carry permit.

Governor DeSantis signed the permitless carry law earlier this year. Many gun owners see this as a huge win, on the other side people fear it will lead to more gun violence.

The new law makes it clear that owners cannot bring a gun to police stations, courthouses, polling places, schools or airports. It’s important to mention this is not an open carry law; the firearm has to be concealed.

Once this new law goes into effect tomorrow, Floridians will no longer need a permit to carry a concealed weapon. A photo ID is required while carrying and must be presented when requested.

Many requirements would remain. You’d still have to be at least 21 years old, a U.S. citizen or permanent resident. Background checks will also be a requirement.

A variety of guns on display. Photo credit: WINK News

The law won’t change the process of legally buying a gun, and they still are prohibited in some places.

