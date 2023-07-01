July’s supermoon expected to light up Fourth of July weekend

FILE – The strawberry supermoon rises behind the village of Imerovigli on Sandorini’s caldera, in Greece’s Cyclades islands, on June 14, 2022. If you missed last month’s supermoon, you have another chance. This month’s full moon is Wednesday, July 13, 2022. At the same time, the moon’s orbit will bring it closer to Earth than usual. This cosmic combo is called a supermoon. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris, file)

A full supermoon will also be lighting up the sky this Fourth of July weekend.

The moon is set to rise on Monday, July 3, reaching peak illumination at 7:39 a.m.

The full moon is the first of four supermoons that are set to rise in 2023.

July’s full moon is referred to as the “Buck” moon because the antlers of male deer are fully grown at this time of year.