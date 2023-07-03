Cape Coral Bridge will close for 24 hours ahead of Fourth of July celebrations

Cape Coral Bridge upgrades next steps. (CREDIT: WINK News)

Crowds of people are expected to gather in downtown Cape Coral tomorrow to celebrate Independence Day, and today, preparations were underway.

In just hours, a busy bridge will close ahead of a huge fourth of July celebration.

The bridge will close at 3 am tomorrow and remain closed for 24 hours for the Freedom 5k Race and the Red, White and Boom celebration.

The closure will include connecting street Cape Coral parkway from SE 15th Avenue and Cape Coral street to the bridge—and del Prado Boulevard from SE 47th Terrace to Miramar Walk and Waikiki Avenue.

Remember to plan accordingly and take an alternate route during this 24 hour window.

We’re told any cars attempting to turn onto Cape Coral Parkway from Del Prado will be made to take a U-turn.

The city says you can use the Veterans Memorial, U.S. 41 or Business 41 bridges as alternate routes.

Everything will reopen at 3 am on July 5th.