Fourth of July fireworks display Naples. Credit: Derrick Shaw/WINK News

Florida Fish and Wildlife shared tips on boat safety for taking to the waters this Fourth of July.

Reduce your speed when out on the water. What is visible during the day may not be visible by night. It’s also important to keep your navigation lights on.

Boats should always be operated sober. Designating a sober operator can reduce the risk of accidents.

Life jackets should be on at all times. Some people may not be driving as safely as you are.