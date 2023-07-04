Bonita Springs throws Fourth of July parade

Downtown Bonita Springs continues its tradition of throwing a Fourth of July parade.

Many gathered early Tuesday morning for a front-row seat to floats, music, dancing, candy and lots of water.

“They like doing water gun fights and stuff, and I got a lot of candy in my pocket,” an onlooker said.

The community loves their chance to show their colors year after year.

“I really just love it because everyone comes together, but it represents one whole community,” one parade-goer said.

The parade will continue at 6 p.m. Tuesday night at Riverside Park. The Ben Allen band will put on a concert accompanied by fireworks.