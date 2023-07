Rosemary Dios Mons and Faith Rivera Dios CREDIT Collier County Sheriffs Office

A mother and her infant from Naples have been reported missing.

Rosemary Dios Mons, 23, and her 11-month-old child Faith Rivera Dios were last seen in the area of Immokalee Road and Interstate 75.

Mons is described as five-foot-four, 115 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Faith has brown hair and brown eyes and is 12 pounds.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Department announced that Rosemary and her daughter were located.