2 vehicles charred by improperly stored fireworks in Cape Coral

A Dodge pickup truck and a four-door sedan were damaged after a firework started a fire in the back of the truck.

Just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, the Cape Coral Fire Department responded to a pickup truck fire in the driveway of a home on the 1100 block of Southwest Eighth Court.

CCFD said the fire spread to a second vehicle, but firefighters were able to prevent the fire from extending to the house.

According to a neighbor, fire teams worked for more than an hour to put out the fire.

The cause was determined to be improperly disposed of fireworks in the bed of the truck.

“Please remember to soak used and dud fireworks in water for at least 20 minutes,” the Fire Department said, “[before] putting them in the garbage or any other container.”