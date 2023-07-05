Naples man arrested for physically abusing girlfriend

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, a 40-year-old man was arrested for physically abusing his girlfriend.

Police say that Sean Michael Dixon had been threatening and physically harming the victim in the past few weeks.

According to the police report, the physical harm came in the form of beating her with his fists and and striking her in the head repeatedly. Dixon reportedly threatened to kill the victim on multiple occasions and wouldn’t let her leave the house.

Dixon was arrested and charged with kidnapping under false imprisonment and battery with the intention to cause bodily harm to another.