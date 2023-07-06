Crime scene continues to close Corinne Ave. after shooting

Corinne Avenue is still blocked off in Port Charlotte, 24 hours after a neighbor shot another neighbor dead, according to deputies.

“One stepped onto the other’s property. An argument ensued and a shot was fired,” said Chris Hall, Public Information Officer of the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Hall, the shooter is cooperating with the investigation. Detectives have not arrested him.

“It’s very quiet over here, so I’ve never, I’ve never had any issues, and I’ve never heard of any issues,” Alicia Liberatore said, who has lived in the neighborhood for 13 years.

Hall said no neighborhood dispute is worth dying over.

“You have to take the high road, and sometimes there are things you have to stand your ground on. Without revealing too much, I would say think about those things before taking any actions whatsoever,” Hall said.