More than 200 marine life saved by FWC, 18 citations given

Marine life saved by FWC CREDIT Florida Fish and Wildlife Facebook

More than 200 marine life of various species were returned to the water alive by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

FWC received tips about people taking excessive amounts of marine life. According to officials on Friday, 18 criminal citations were issued and multiple warnings were given over a short span of days.

The marine life rescued consisted of whelk, crabs, urchins, conch and other species.

“Shell-seeking is a favorite pastime for residents and visitors alike, but did you know that if an organism is living in that shell, there is a limit to how many you can take?” FWC said in a Facebook post.

There are harvest limits for all marine life, according to the FWC. Certain species like queen conch are prohibited altogether.