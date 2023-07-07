Art lives on at Arts for ACT Gallery despite Hurricane Ian damage

Arts for ACT Gallery is holding its grand reopening Friday.

The Gallery is asking everyone to wear black and white to match the black and white featured exhibit.

Arts for ACT Gallery is a non-profit art gallery, studio and boutique owned by Abuse Counseling and Treatment, Inc., the domestic violence, sexual assault and Human Trafficking Center.

In September 2022, Hurricane Ian flooded the building with over two feet of water and mud. The hurricane destroyed displays, furniture and much of the art.

The grand reopening will take place in downtown Fort Myers starting at 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.