Flames bursting from the front of a car. CREDIT: GNFD

Flames erupting from a car sent crews from the Greater Naples Fire Rescue District on a mission Friday morning.

According to GNFD, Engine 70 safely extinguished the flames, which don’t appear to have a suspicious cause.

Damage to the car. CREDIT: GNFD Firefighters putting the fire out. CREDIT: GNFD

There were no injuries or damage to the home reported at the scene.