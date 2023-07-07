Chicken N Pickle, High 5 Entertainment proposed for Estero Entertainment District

Golf Coast Driving Range. Credit: Katiuska Carrillo

Just two weeks after Estero Village Council approved a $485,045 contract with Naples-based RWA Engineering to design and permit the Estero Entertainment District, the village narrowed down its recreational proposals Wednesday to Missouri-based Chicken N Pickle and Texas-based High 5 Entertainment.

“We’re here today to get approval of a term sheet that would carry us through the summer, allowing us to come up with final legal documents for the public private partnership and to begin the design of the private spaces, as well as the public infrastructure,” said Village Manager Steve Sarkozy.

Approval authorized Sarkozy to proceed with negotiating a final public private partnership agreement, related common area maintenance and lease agreements with each company based on the terms provided.

