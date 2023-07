Senator Rick Scott announcement from RSW. Photo via WINK News

Senator Rick Scott tweeted about the ETO outbreak in Fort Myers.

The Lee Sars American Contract Systems plant has been releasing a cancer-causing gas into the air since 2011.

Scott publicly tweeted that he is pushing the CDC and EPA for an update on the community’s exposure.

Florida families deserve transparency and better communication from the federal government, and that's what I'm fighting for.



