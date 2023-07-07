Kalea Bay developers seek 3-story height increase for fifth high-rise

Planning changes continue for the Cocohatchee Bay planned unit development in North Naples, which originally was approved in 2000. The Collier County Planning Commission met Tuesday to discuss the future of the fifth and final tower of the residential project on the property, along with creating space for a new fire station.

In 2005, Detroit-based Logan Abbott Investments Associates, developer of the Kalea Bay high-rise waterfront condominiums, sued the county to remove Collier’s bald eagle protection rules to allow it to develop near an eagle’s nest. The county settled in 2008, resulting in the Cocohatchee Bay PUD. Kalea Bay and the Kinsale Golf Club are the existing approved residential and golf course developments located within the parcel.

Kalea Bay is under construction with four of five towers having been built. Construction on the fifth tower is expected to begin after this year’s eagle nesting season, but Lodge Abbott is seeking an increase of allowable dwelling units from 590 to 600. This would change the maximum building height from 17 stories to 20, totaling 250 feet.

