Child overdoses after taking drugs found in Port Charlotte home

Credit: Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office

A man has been charged with aggravated child abuse after a child swallowed a Percocet pill.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office arrested Adam David McRoberts after a child in his care swallowed at least one 10 milligram Percocet pill.

The sheriff’s office said McRoberts brought the child to the emergency room where they were given a small dosage of Narcan.

Narcan is typically used to prevent opioid overdoses.

According to the police report, the child found the pill behind a dresser while watching cartoons alone.

McRoberts was given a urine test during the investigation and tested positive for fentanyl.

He is currently in the Charlotte County jail.

His relationship to the child and the child’s status remains unknown.