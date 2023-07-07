Child overdoses after taking drugs found in Port Charlotte home

A man has been charged with aggravated child abuse after a child swallowed a Percocet pill.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office arrested Adam David McRoberts after a child in his care swallowed at least one 10 milligram Percocet pill.
The sheriff’s office said McRoberts brought the child to the emergency room where they were given a small dosage of Narcan.
Narcan is typically used to prevent opioid overdoses.
According to the police report, the child found the pill behind a dresser while watching cartoons alone.
McRoberts was given a urine test during the investigation and tested positive for fentanyl.
He is currently in the Charlotte County jail.
His relationship to the child and the child’s status remains unknown.