Family mourns at vigil for man shot by his neighbor

Loved ones gathered for Matt Hanson’s memorial after he was shot by his neighbor on Corinne Avenue, Port Charlotte.

The memorial took place Friday in front of Matt’s home. Family members say they can’t understand why the neighbor across the street isn’t behind bars, facing charges for his death.

“You can kill somebody, you can shoot and kill somebody, have it witnessed, have it on video and be sleeping in your freaking bed… while my brother is in a morgue drawer,” Jennifer Cooper said, Matt’s oldest sister.

Charlotte County Deputies have released few details about what led to one neighbor shooting and killing his neighbor Matt Hanson across the street.

“Anyone with a brain quickly realizes that this is anything but a ‘stand your ground,'” Ryan Martins said. Martins was Matt’s brother-in-law, “In fact, it’s someone using and manipulating the ‘stand your ground’ as a guise to commit murder.”

Matt’s Family said when he was shot, his children were outside. They saw everything, including when Matt took his final breath.

“His one son is too afraid to even come here tonight because of the neighbor,” Cooper said.

Family members said there’s now a void in their lives that they’re not sure can be filled. They told WINK News that they’re confident investigators and prosecutors will “do the right thing.”

When WINK News asked what the family meant, they said to charge the neighbor across the street with Matt’s death.