Tim Aten Knows Halftime Report: Local restaurants changing hands, concepts

A state of flux may be the best way to describe the regional dining scene at the end of the first half of the year. More than the average year, many restaurant properties changed hands or concepts during the first six months of 2023.

Recent restaurant transitions are not necessarily a negative sign because change brings fresh perspectives, renewed energy and innovative concepts to the local dining scene, said Guy Clarke, founder of Sizzle Dining, which expects a record year for local restaurants participating in the annual prix-fixe dinner deals Sept. 7-27.

“Southwest Florida’s culinary landscape is buzzing with excitement, as a wave of new restaurants sweeps in, complementing the recent changing of the guard in our dining scene. With a multitude of eateries finding new ownership and fresh perspectives, the region is experiencing a delicious revolution,” Clarke said.

