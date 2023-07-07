Political scientist analyzes Trump’s attacks on DeSantis in Iowa

Former President Donald Trump took the stage in Iowa, targeting Ron DeSantis.

“I’m proud to be the most Pro-Farmer president that you’ve ever had in the White House,” Trump said to Iowa voters on Friday.

Trump has also tried to turn them against DeSantis in the process, “His vicious plan to annihilate the Iowa farming industry. If you want to defend American farmers and grow more farm products in the USA, then you should vote for a very fine gentleman named Donald J. Trump.”

UCF Political Scientist Aubrey Jewett said Trump may be up in the polls but his actions signal he’s worried.

“The fact that he keeps attacking DeSantis over and over again really does show that DeSantis is the number one threat,” Jewett said.