Low-cost pet vaccination fair hosted by Lee County deputies

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Lee County Domestic Animals Services are hosting a low-cost pet vaccination fair.
The fair will take place at the Lee County Sheriff’s Community Outreach enter on Friday, July 21, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The available vaccines and services that will be offered are as follows:
- Rabies – $5
- DA2PPV (canine distemper – adenovirus type 2 – parainfluenza-paravovirus vaccine) – $5
- FVRCP (feline rhinotracheitis – calici – panleukopenia vaccine) – $5
- Deworm (strongid) – $5
- Michrochipping – $10
The first 100 vaccinations are free.
An appointment is required to attend. Email bkurtz@sheriffleefl.org for more information.