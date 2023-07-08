Low-cost pet vaccination fair hosted by Lee County deputies

Flyer for Fort Myers Beach Vaccination Fair CREDIT WINK News

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Lee County Domestic Animals Services are hosting a low-cost pet vaccination fair.

The fair will take place at the Lee County Sheriff’s Community Outreach enter on Friday, July 21, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The available vaccines and services that will be offered are as follows:

Rabies – $5

DA2PPV (canine distemper – adenovirus type 2 – parainfluenza-paravovirus vaccine) – $5

FVRCP (feline rhinotracheitis – calici – panleukopenia vaccine) – $5

Deworm (strongid) – $5

Michrochipping – $10

The first 100 vaccinations are free.

An appointment is required to attend. Email bkurtz@sheriffleefl.org for more information.