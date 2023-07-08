WINK News

Low-cost pet vaccination fair hosted by Lee County deputies

Writer: Rachel Murphy
Flyer for Fort Myers Beach Vaccination Fair CREDIT WINK News

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Lee County Domestic Animals Services are hosting a low-cost pet vaccination fair.

The fair will take place at the Lee County Sheriff’s Community Outreach enter on Friday, July 21, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The available vaccines and services that will be offered are as follows:

  • Rabies – $5
  • DA2PPV (canine distemper – adenovirus type 2 – parainfluenza-paravovirus vaccine) – $5
  • FVRCP (feline rhinotracheitis – calici – panleukopenia vaccine) – $5
  • Deworm (strongid) – $5
  • Michrochipping – $10

The first 100 vaccinations are free.

An appointment is required to attend. Email bkurtz@sheriffleefl.org for more information.

