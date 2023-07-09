Cape Coral Boathouse restaurant reopens after 9 months

A little over nine months after Hurricane Ian, one popular local business has reopened its doors.

Many have been anxiously awaiting the reopening of the Boathouse Tiki Bar & Grill, a staple of the city.

Manager Jay Collins said that several of the regulars have been stopping in to check in on its progress.

“Feels really nice to know we still have regulars and people that have been here and are willing to come back and come see us and come see new improvements,” said server Courtney Barnett.

Collins also said that they had to replace about 60% of their staff in the last eight months while they were waiting to open back up, but he also said that current employees are training and ready to go like they were never gone.

“I guess a labor of love great institution here before and kinda part of the culture of Cape Coral and part of the yacht club for a long time,” Collins said.

The Boathouse Tiki Bar & Grill restaurant reopened for business Monday morning.