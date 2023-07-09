Cape Coral yacht club to reopen after nine months

A little over nine months after Hurricane Ian, one local business is getting ready to open their doors on Monday.

Many have been anxiously awaiting the reopening of the Cape Coral yacht house, a staple of Cape Coral.

Manager Jay Collins said that several of the regulars have been stopping in to check in on its progress.

“Feels really nice to know we still have regulars and people that have been here and are willing to come back and come see us and come see new improvements,” said Courtney Barnett, server.

Collins also said that they had to replace about 60% of their staff in the last eight months while they were waiting to open back up, but Collins said that current employees are training and ready to go like they were never gone.

“I guess a labor of love great institution here before and kinda part of the culture of Cape Coral and part of the yacht club for a long time,” Collins said.

And while many have been upset about the Cape Coral yacht club not coming back, this definitely brings some joy and peace.