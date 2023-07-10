Lee Memorial Hospital begins using new advanced weapons detection system

Lee Memorial. CREDIT: WINK News

Lee Health is the first hospital system in Southwest Florida to utilize the Evolv weapons detection device starting Monday.

According to a Lee Health press release, the weapons screening device is designed to detect multiple firearms and moderately sized knives along with other weapons in real time.

Evolv is used around the country at major events, sports venues and amusement parks.

Last year, it prevented over 100 thousand weapons from entering various types of venues.

Lee Health said it will first implement the device at the emergency department entrance. Eventually, all of Lee Health’s other emergency department access points will utilize the device.