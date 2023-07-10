FWC officers return hundreds of whelk, crabs, urchins and conchs

FWC returns marine life after issuing 18 criminal citations. CREDIT: FWC

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers returned more than 200 whelk, crabs, urchins and conchs to the water alive on Saturday.

According to FWC, 18 criminal citations were given out after the organization was given several tips about people taking an excessive amount of marine life from the water.

Many people in Southwest Florida enjoy shell-seeking, although if there is a living organism in the shell, there’s a limit on how much you can take. Also, some species, like the queen conch, are entirely prohibited.

Don’t forget that harvest limits do exist for all marine life. Consequently, if you see a creature using a shell as a home, it’s a good idea to leave it alone.

Click here to learn more about FWC’s harvesting regulations.