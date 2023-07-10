Punta Gorda police chief added to public safety commission

One of our own police chiefs will now have a voice in how Florida handles mass violence incidents.

Over the weekend, Governor Ron DeSantis appointed Pam Davis to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School public safety commission.

Davis is the chief of police for the Punta Gorda Police Department. She said she’s honored and excited to serve.

She believes her extensive background in law enforcement and training has prepared her for this role.

Davis said she got the call on Friday asking if she was interested in serving on the commission. She said absolutely, 100%

The state created the commission in the days after the mass shooting at the school in 2018, where 17 people died and 17 more were critically injured.

The job is to analyze information from the school shooting and other mass violence incidents and develop new safety measures.

Davis said she knows she can contribute to the effort.

“I just think that we can’t just get stagnant,” Davis said. “We got to continue to assess is are the policies that we have in place are the safety measures that we have in place the best constantly be looking in to the future to ensure that we continue to get better.”

Chief Davis said it is a great feeling to know that she will be able to make a difference in keeping kids safe.