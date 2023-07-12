Crash on Alligator Alley creates delays and traffic

Alligator Alley crash. CREDIT: FDOT

Cars are now moving slowly along Alligator Alley to the East Coast; Florida Highway Patrol is still working the accident. Traffic delays remain.

A wreck on I-75 South near mile marker 54, just a few miles West of the Broward/Collier County Line, shut down Southbound lanes on the Interstate. Plumes of black smoke rose in the air just after 4 PM on Wednesday. Fire crews responded.

An injury accident at the same time, just to the West of State Road 29, also caused delays.

If you would like to avoid this area, consider using State Road 29 and US 41 Southbound. From Fort Myers, you may consider using Florida State Road 80 through Labelle and Clewiston, to U.S. Highway 27.