Fort Myers woman arrested for animal cruelty

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, a Fort Myers woman was arrested for animal cruelty.

Police say Jade Green, 34, tethered her dog, 5-year-old Los, to a pole in the backyard and left the house for several hours to go about her day.

On July 11, Lee County deputies responded to a home on Edison Avenue in Fort Myers in regards to a dog being left outside, tethered to a post.

Upon arrival, a deceased pit bull mix was located in the backyard without food, water, or shelter. There also wasn’t shade.

Immediately, detectives from the Animal Cruelty Task Force responded to begin an investigation.

Thermometer readings of Los recorded a 104-degree surface temperature. Detectives could not obtain an internal reading due to temperatures being too high.