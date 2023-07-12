Naples man sentenced to anger management classes for assault

A Naples man has been sentenced to 28 months in prison for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

On November 26, 2021, Torrey Gary was working for a moving company and was in the process of packing up tenants at a residence in Collier County. He slapped the car of one of the family members.

The owner of the property came to the house and Gary started a loud argument inside the home. He then pulled out a box cutter razor blade from his pocket and threatened to cut them.

The victims were able to get to safety. Gary got in his work van and fled. The Collier County Sheriff’s Office arrested him after locating him at a nearby gas station.

As part of his sentence, he must undergo anger management classes, have no contact with the victims, and may not trespass at the residence of the victims.