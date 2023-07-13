South Seas Resort pushes for changes to building codes in Captiva

The president of South Seas Resort says he wants the ability to build back exactly what was on south seas prior to Hurricane Ian.

The flood elevation requirements have changed since the storm, so buildings would have to be built higher to meet current flood elevation requirements.

The county’s build-back policy allows that to happen, however, the administrative interpretation pertaining to south seas limits the structures to two floors instead of three.

Greg Spencer, president of South Seas Resort, is asking for clarification on the building codes. They come in the form of an amendment before county commissioners.

“We asked questions of the county. The county, I’ll let them speak for themselves, knows that they have some conflicts, ambiguity in the code. We are treated differently, and it’s not just us, it’s all South Seas are treated differently than the rest of Captiva island. And I think there are changes that need to be made,” Spencer said.

The vice president of the Captiva Community Panel said the amendment creates dangerous gray areas that could allow new buildings to be constructed up to 75 feet on South Seas and eliminates density restrictions, which would allow units packed per acre.

“I support for South Seas exactly what everybody else on Captiva has, which is 28 feet above bas-flood-elevation. Which is two full floors,” David Mintz said, vice president of the Captiva Community Panel.

The changes to the amendment discussed Thursday to add clarification to the building codes will be presented to commissioners in September, according to Commissioner Ruane.

Timbers Resort is expected to put together a plan which Commissioner Ruane expects to be presented to the zoning board in 2024.

There are more meetings to discuss the building codes on the following dates: