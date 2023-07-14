WINK News

Watch Now

Tim Aten Knows: Old restaurant to be new resource center

Author: Tim Aten, Gulfshore Business
Published: Updated:

Q: Demolition is almost complete on the old Long John Silver’s on the East Trail. Do you know what the plans are for that property? — Ali Mick, Naples  

A: The freestanding space on U.S. 41 East best remembered as a Long John Silver’s franchise is being redeveloped for a Women’s Care Center in East Naples.  

Although the fast-food seafood chain closed its location at 3015 Tamiami Trail E. in October 2011, many remember it occupying that highly visible half-acre more than a decade later. Long John Silver’s operated at that location since the late ’70s – more than 30 years. The restaurant lost its drive-thru lane when the East Trail was widened about 15 years ago, but the business hung in there for a few more years.  

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.

Copyright ©2023 Fort Myers Broadcasting. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without prior written consent.