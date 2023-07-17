Grandfather and grandson ‘hit the bases’ in cross-country baseball tour

“Take me out to the ball game” has a whole new meaning for one Southwest Florida family. Thirteen-year-old Nick Frangello and his grandfather Ron Dixon are back from the trip of a lifetime.

The dynamic duo checked off every MLB baseball stadium in North America together and got there by riding a motorcycle. If hitting the open road on two wheels & visiting landmark ball parks across the country sounds like the ultimate male bonding trip to you, then you’re right.

Dixon wanted to help his grandson learn to be a man, especially when life throws you a curve ball.

“If you don’t have family, then you don’t have anything,” Dixon said.

The two traveled more than 20,000 miles over the course of two summers, chasing fly balls around the country, watching home runs and eating Cracker Jacks.

Ron and Nick are now home, and they filled the baseball passport book with stamps.

Having checked off every MLB stadium and wearing matching t-shirts.

“Riding around with your grandson, going baseball games every night or afternoon and seeing the excited look on his face. You can’t come up with that. It’s awesome,” Dixon said.

The duo also visited the Baseball Hall of Fame & the Negro League Baseball Museum in Kansas City. They’ve seen the country on a bike, sometimes riding 12 hours a day during their month-long journey.

Dixon is a retired marine who’s been riding since the 1970’s and plans a bike trip with each of his grandchildren to teach wisdom, discipline and safety.

These home-grown values had also raised Dixon’s daughter and Nick’s mother Julie Davison.

“Ever since I was a baby I rode with dad. I fell asleep on the gas tank riding,” Davison said. “Everybody says they’ve got the best parent or the best kid. I lucky to say I have both!”

No matter what life throws at them, they’ll be on this ride together.