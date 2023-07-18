Greater Naples Chamber hires interim president, CEO

The Greater Naples Chamber of Commerce has tapped a local business and executive coach to serve as its interim president and CEO.

Cotrenia Hood assumed her new role Monday, announced Julie Schmelzle, chair of the chamber’s board of directors and senior vice president at Bank of America. Hood temporarily succeeds Michael Dalby, who stepped down in late May after seven years as the chamber’s CEO and president to accept a new economic development position at the University of Texas at El Paso.

“I am so pleased to have Cotrenia on the chamber team as we work with Winner Partners national CEO search firm for a permanent CEO,” Schmelzle said. “She brings a breadth of experience to this position as we enhance the value of service to our members and strengthen the economic health of the community.”

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.