The Clewiston animal shelter is full

The Clewiston Animal Shelter is operating at nearly double their capacity and can only accept drop-offs by appointment, according to Clewiston Animal Services.

They are urging people not to pick up any stray animals without having a place to take them.

All of the resources that they currently offer to the public as a backup plan, such as needing cat or dog food, loaner cages etc., will remain in effect.

Their Animal Control officers will still be responding to emergency calls for service, such as vicious dog and cat complaints, animal bites and injured animal calls.

If you know anyone looking to adopt or foster an animal, stop by in person or call 863-983-1474.