Jonathan Bay community speaks out against Tommy’s Car Wash

The community of Jonathan Bay speaks out against a Tommy’s Car Wash planned for development outside their gate.

“I’m worried about the kids going to the bus stop. They’re gonna be walking down this road with these big trucks you saw going by, and people flying in and out to go to the car wash,” Barb Vickers said, a resident of Jonathan Bay in Fort Myers.

Resident Jo Fettin reached out to WINK News. A majority of the neighborhood showed up upon WINK News’ arrival.

Terry Rehnborg expressed concern about noise. “There are decibel ratings and ordinances that we have here that limit the amount of noise you can make and how far away that noise can be,” he said, “and I think it’s somewhere between 60 to 80 decibels.”

WINK News visited a Tommy’s Car Wash nearby with a noise-detecting app. The app showed that the vacuums can reach up to 70 decibels.

Jonathan Bay homeowners said they wrote letters to Lee County leaders and the president of Tommy’s Car Wash.

Fettin said, “The response mostly from the county officials is, ‘If they follow all the codes in the zoning rules, there’s nothing we can do about it.'”

Lee County’s Land Development Code said officials can stop the car wash development if they see that it will negatively impact residential communities. Residents plan to approach them next.