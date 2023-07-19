‘Rachel at the Well,’ public art in Fort Myers approved for repairs

FEMA money has been approved to fix public artwork in the City of Fort Myers.

Repairs will start in 2023 on Rachel at the Well and other public artwork damaged by Hurricane Ian.

City Council is spending more than $40,000 this week to return Rachel to the prominence she enjoyed for nearly 100 years.

Mayor Kevin Anderson recalled the statue, “She survived so many storms, and this one got her.”

According to Gina Sabiston, chairwoman of the Fort Myers Historic Preservation Commission, Rachel is more than just a statue to the locals: she’s the spirit of the city.

Anderson said that the goal is for Rachel at the Well to once again look over McGregor Boulevard in time for 2024.