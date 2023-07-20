Sneaker sale turns into alleged armed robbery in East Naples

Zangrilli mugshot. CREDIT: NAPLES PD

Anthony Zangrilli, 19, has been arrested accused of armed robbery after meeting with someone selling Air Jordan and Yeezy sneakers via Instagram.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, on Sunday, Zangrilli agreed to meet the victim at a LowBrow Pizza parking lot at 3148 Tamiami Trail East. Zangrilli brought an unknown male suspect with him.

Zangrilli pulled out a black firearm aiming it at the victim’s face after showing Zangrilli the sneakers, demanding the shoes.

The unknown man Zangrilli brought lifted his shirt displaying a black firearm in his waistband. He then said that he would pistol-whip the victim in front of the victim’s girlfriend, sitting in the victim’s car.

Later, a person matching Zangrilli’s description tried selling the same type of shoes that the victim lost.

After investigating security camera footage, the suspect appeared to be Zangrilli, who was on probation.

Soon after, the victim pointed out Zangrilli in a photo lineup of possible suspects.

Sabrina Rimert, Zangrilli’s probation officer, went to do a welfare check on Zangrilli. After arriving at the Glades Motel, where Zangrilli was staying, the sneakers were in plain view from the door at the foot of the bed.

After searching a bit more, a bag was found under Zangrilli’s bed with his I.D. and two black, loaded firearms. One was a Springfield XD 40 caliber, while the other was a Canik 9mm.

Zangrilli was put in handcuffs and arrested for armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and felony violation of probation-community control.

Zangrilli was transported to the Naples Jail Center.