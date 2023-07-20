2nd suspect in murder-for-hire plot appears in court, held without bond

A man accused of attempted murder is back in a Collier County courtroom after he was arrested with his girlfriend in New Jersey.

Rebecca Gabay and Ryan Toranzo were arrested two weeks ago after Gabay’s ex-husband and his girlfriend were shot in a suspected murder-for-hire plot.

Toranzo went before a judge Thursday afternoon. He faces two counts of attempted first-degree murder for the shooting of Scotty McCandless and Amy Chesser on June 1. McCandless is Gabay’s ex-husband.

“I want justice, I want them all behind bars where they should be. They tried to kill two people, and they failed,” said Lindsey Downs, mother of McCandless’ older son.

Downs believes Gabay is as much to blame for the shooting of her son’s father as Toranzo. Gabay currently faces charges centered on custody of the kids she shares with McCandless.

McCandless and Chesser were both shot in the head while driving near Twins Eagles Boulevard.

Detectives believe Toranzo and another man named Julian Wolf are responsible for the shooting.

Wolf and Toranzo are being held without bond.

“Their goal was to take them out, and for you to decide to take my son’s father away is not OK with me,” Downs said.

Gabay bonded out on charges of interference with custody and concealing child contrary to court order.