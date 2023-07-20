WINK News

Watch Now
BREAKING NEWS13 hurt, including 11 minors, after rollover crash in Lehigh Acres

People combat record-high temps while displaced by Hurricane Ian

Reporter: Michael Hudak Writer: Rachel Murphy
Published: Updated:

People are fighting the elements as they continue to wait for their homes to be restored.

Austin Jameson said the temperature in his temporary home (a trailer) is about 85 degrees Fahrenheit.

“I’ve got a little AC Unit. I mean. that’s about all I can do throughout the day to battle the heat,” Jameson said.

The portable air conditioning unit hasn’t done much against temperatures that have spiked over 90 every day for July 2023.

“It can be tough to sleep, you know, you make the best out of it, but you got three fans. I mean, that’s all you can really do,” Jameson said.

Copyright ©2023 Fort Myers Broadcasting. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without prior written consent.