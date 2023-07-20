People combat record-high temps while displaced by Hurricane Ian

People are fighting the elements as they continue to wait for their homes to be restored.

Austin Jameson said the temperature in his temporary home (a trailer) is about 85 degrees Fahrenheit.

“I’ve got a little AC Unit. I mean. that’s about all I can do throughout the day to battle the heat,” Jameson said.

The portable air conditioning unit hasn’t done much against temperatures that have spiked over 90 every day for July 2023.

“It can be tough to sleep, you know, you make the best out of it, but you got three fans. I mean, that’s all you can really do,” Jameson said.