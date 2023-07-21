2 East Coast women accused of Collier County crime spree

Left, Tamica Fleming. Right, Tiffany Reid. (Credit: The Collier County Sheriff’s Office)

Two East Coast women have been arrested, accused of going on a crime spree and stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from local Walgreens and CVS stores.

Tamica Lashawn Fleming, 38, and Tiffany Dawn Reid, 39, are in the Collier County jail on Friday, charged with felony retail theft.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to reports in Naples of an organized group committing thefts at multiple stores within minutes of one another on Thursday.

The two women and the Nissan Altima they were driving matched the descriptions of the suspects and suspect vehicle in three other retail thefts that had just occurred.

According to the sheriff’s office, one deputy conducted a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle, while another deputy reviewed store security video that showed the driver and her passenger stealing items from the store.

The pair were immediately arrested and taken into custody.

Deputies recovered approximately $10,000 worth of merchandise from inside the Altima including home pregnancy tests, medication, fragrance and various health and beauty items.

Fleming faces an additional felony charge after deputies found an anti-shoplifting device hidden in her bra.

Deputies continue to investigate this case.