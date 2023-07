Catfish from Charlotte County Jail CREDIT Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office

Earlier this week, 478 catfish were harvested as part of the aquaculture program at the Charlotte County Jail.

Charlotte County Deputy with catfish CREDIT Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office

According to Charlotte County Deputies, the catfish ranged in weight from 1.5 – 4 lbs. They were harvested and delivered to the kitchen for cleaning, with roughly 250 more to harvest in a couple of weeks.

The aquaculture program helps to offset costs while simultaneously teaching inmates a valuable skill.

Click here for more information.